Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruckus in AP legislative council; Bills stalled

Amid the melee, Deputy Chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam of the TDP, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House sine die. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, for the second time.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:25 IST
Ruckus in AP legislative council; Bills stalled

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned sine dine on Wednesday without adopting the crucial Appropriation Bill and others as members of the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) virtually came to blows in the House. The TDP, which enjoys a majority in the 58-member House, did not let the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020,and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 be passed.

In the process, the Appropriation Bill that clears the way for the states annual budget also got stalled. However, the Appropriation Bill would be deemed to have been passed in 14 days as per rules since it is a money bill, legislature sources said.

The Council witnessed heated exchanges between YSR Congress and TDP members as the ruling side insisted that the decentralisation and CRDA Bills be taken up for discussion first. The TDP wanted the Appropriation Bill taken up first but the YSRC did not agree, as it feared that the House might be adjourned sine die without taking up other business.

Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the Appropriation Bill would normally be the last one to be taken up before the House was adjourned and wanted the Decentralisation and CRDA Bills taken up first. Leader of the Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu maintained that the Appropriation Bill was the most important and should hence be taken up first.

"If required, the government can conduct voting on which Bill to be taken up first, Yanamala said, causing the verbal duel with the Finance Minister. The House was briefly adjourned over the issue but when it re-assembled, pandemonium broke out with either side virtually coming to blows.

Deputy Chief Minister P S C Bose and Agriculture Minister K K Babu alleged that TDP member B Ravichandra attacked the Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao. TDP member Nara Lokesh took pictures of the happenings on his mobile, in total violation of rules.

The TDP members alleged the ruling party members attacked them. Amid the melee, Deputy Chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam of the TDP, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House sine die.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, for the second time. The two legislations were caught in a deadlock with the opposition earlier blocking their passage in the Legislative Council.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon forest fires could increase risk of serious coronavirus infections

An intense season of fires in the Amazon rainforest this year could overwhelm health systems and lead to unnecessary deaths, including of coronavirus, as pollution worsens respiratory conditions, public health experts said on Wednesday. For...

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...

Cocaine hotline: police bust elaborate Madrid drug ring

Spanish police have dismantled an elaborate cocaine distribution ring in Madrid which had more than 2,000 customers, delivery time guarantees and a loyalty reward system, and adapted tactics to keep running during the COVID-19 lockdown. The...

Needed policy on movement between Delhi & bordering districts: UP CM to PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples movement between Delhi and various districts bordering it, with a provision for their screening to curb the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020