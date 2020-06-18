Left Menu
Sisodia takes over charge of health, PWD as Satyendar Jain recuperates in hospital

The 55-year-old leader's test result came positive on Wednesday evening after a second test. Jain will remain the cabinet minister without any portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government until he recovers, he said, adding, "The deputy chief minister has been given the charge of health, public works department, power and other departments." On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:08 IST
Sisodia takes over charge of health, PWD as Satyendar Jain recuperates in hospital
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took over the charge of health, PWD, power, and other departments held by his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital early Tuesday after running a high fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen level. The 55-year-old leader's test result came positive on Wednesday evening after a second test.

Jain will remain the cabinet minister without any portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government until he recovers, he said, adding, "The deputy chief minister has been given the charge of health, public works department, power, and other departments." On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Jain was brought to the hospital and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday morning, for which he tested negative. But he still ran a fever and showed symptoms, so another test was done after 24 hours of the first.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,414 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000 while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1,904.

