Maha: Seven employees of Chinese firm contract coronavirus

Seven persons, including a Chinese national, employed at a Chinese firm in Chakan town of Maharashtra's Pune district, have tested positive for coronavirus, a health officer said on Thursday. Following the detection of these cases, 130 employees, including nine Chinese nationals, have been quarantined, Dr Baliram Gadawe, a health officer from Khed tehsil said.

The employees belong to a Chinese firm that manufactures machinery and mining equipment and has a unit in Chakan, he said. "Last week, one of the personnel tested positive, following which we traced his high-risk contacts and on testing them, we found that six persons, including a Chinese national, had also contracted the infection," he said.

The infected employees were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said. The Chinese employees of the firm had come to the Chakan plant before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced and were stuck here, he added.