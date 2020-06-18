Militant arrested from Anantnag in J-K

Security forces have apprehended a militant from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Thursday. "In a joint operation, security forces apprehended terrorist Imran Nabi Dar late last night (Wednesday) near Janglat Mandi, Anantnag," the official said. He said a pistol was recovered from the arrested militant, who had joined militancy on 10 May. PTI MIJ SRY