Jobless barber dies after consuming poison

A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. Navnath Salunkhe, resident of Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, died at Sangli civil hospital.

Salunkhe worked at a hair-cutting salon at Kavathe Mahankal, but lost his job as salons shut down during lockdown to contain coronavirus. Running out of money, he returned to his village Irali ten days ago, where he allegedly tried to commit suicide and also fed the poisonous substance to his four-year-old son.

He was distressed as there was no sign of barber shops reopening anytime soon, said a police official. While his son recovered and was discharged from hospital after treatment, Salunkhe was fighting for life in ICU and died on Thursday afternoon, said the official.