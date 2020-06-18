Jobless barber dies after consuming poison
A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. While his son recovered and was discharged from hospital after treatment, Salunkhe was fighting for life in ICU and died on Thursday afternoon, said the official.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:12 IST
A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. Navnath Salunkhe, resident of Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, died at Sangli civil hospital.
Salunkhe worked at a hair-cutting salon at Kavathe Mahankal, but lost his job as salons shut down during lockdown to contain coronavirus. Running out of money, he returned to his village Irali ten days ago, where he allegedly tried to commit suicide and also fed the poisonous substance to his four-year-old son.
He was distressed as there was no sign of barber shops reopening anytime soon, said a police official. While his son recovered and was discharged from hospital after treatment, Salunkhe was fighting for life in ICU and died on Thursday afternoon, said the official.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangli
- Maharashtra
- Irali
- Kavathe Mahankal
- ICU
ALSO READ
256 Shramik Special trains cancelled by state govts since May 1; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh top defaulters: Rlys.
Landfall process of Cyclone Nisarga starts close to Alibaug in Maharashtra, likely to be completed in three hours: IMD.
256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys
Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day; death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860: Health department.
SC notice to Centre, Maharashtra govt on plea to rename Bombay High Court