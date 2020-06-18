Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist booked over story on Varanasi woman's lockdown 'misery'

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of Scroll.in, at Ramnagar Police Station based on a complaint from Mala Devi, a resident of Domari village, they said. Domari village, which falls in Varanasi constituency, was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:52 IST
Journalist booked over story on Varanasi woman's lockdown 'misery'

An FIR has been filed against a journalist for allegedly misrepresenting facts in a report on the impact of the lockdown in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police sources said on Thursday. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of Scroll.in, at Ramnagar Police Station based on a complaint from Mala Devi, a resident of Domari village, they said.

Domari village, which falls in Varanasi constituency, was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. The news report had quoted Mala Devi as having said that she is a domestic worker and had been facing shortage of essential food items as she did not have a ration card.

Mala Devi alleged that the journalist misquoted her, according to the police sources. Mala Devi complained that she was not a domestic help but worked as a sanitation worker with Varanasi city municipality through outsourcing. She also said none of her family members faced any problem during the lockdown.

In the FIR, she accused Sharma of "mocking my poverty and caste" by claiming that she and her children went hungry during the lockdown. Police booked Sharma under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...

NATO to investigate Mediterranean incident between French, Turkish warships

NATO will investigate French accusations that Turkeys navy failed to respond to an allied call to inspect a vessel this month in the Mediterranean, the alliance chief said on Thursday, an incident Paris suspects involved Turkish arms smuggl...

Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases, major challenges remain

Canada officially racked up 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and although the outbreak is slowing, health experts said major challenges remain.Authorities admit they were not prepared for how fast the pandemic ripped throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020