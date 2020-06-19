23 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Twenty-three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jharkhand on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,919. The state has 710 active cases.

The state Health Department said that with 47 more recoveries, the total number of recovered/discharged in the state has reached 1,198. With one more patient succumbing to the virus, the death toll has gone up to 11. (ANI)