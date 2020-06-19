43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam

As many as 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,904, including 2,044 active cases.

So far, 2,848 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)