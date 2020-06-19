Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam

As many as 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 19-06-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 03:21 IST
43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,904, including 2,044 active cases.

So far, 2,848 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

US has hit agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 in Afghanistan

The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday. Marine Gen. Frank McKenz...

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCos announcement Wednesday that its renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says ...

Nigma roll on in Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Nigma edged Vikin.gg 2-1 on Thursday to claim first place in Group A of the Beyond Epic online events Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region. Nigma 2-1, six points jumped in front of Vikin.gg 1-1, four points. B8 1-0, thr...

Telangana Board Intermediate exam results announced

Telangana Board Intermediate examination results, for both first and second year students, was announced on Thursday. State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020