PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Acharya Mahapragya, the tenth Acharya of the Jain Swetamber Terapanth Sangh, on his birth centenary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the occasion of birth centenary of Acharya Mahapragya on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Acharya Mahapragya, the tenth Acharya of the Jain Swetamber Terapanth Sangh, on his birth centenary. Addressing the people, the Prime Minister said: "People who had the pleasure of attending his Satsang and interacting with him must experience their spiritual energy. Acharya Mahapragya Ji used to say, 'I will leave you and all will be yours'. This mantra of his, his philosophy was also visible in his life. This philosophy of living life can be easily found but it is hard to come across those people this kind of life. One has to meditate to lead life to this position, to serve society and service." "Our Atal ji, who himself was a connoisseur of literature, used to often say, 'I am an admirer of Acharya Mahapragya's literature, the depth of his literature, his words and his knowledge'," the Prime Minister said. He said that Mahapragya has written over 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati and English on philosophy, politics, psychology and economics. "The more deeply he has written on spirituality, the more broad vision he has given on subjects like philosophy, politics, psychology and economics," he added. The Prime Minister said that Acharya Mahapragya taught the art of depression-free life to millions of people through yoga. "It will also be an occasion for us all of us to contribute to the realisation of the dream of Mahapragya of 'happy family and prosperous nation', to convey his ideas to the society," he said.

Mentioning Acharya Mahapragya's mantra of "healthy person, healthy society, healthy economy", the Prime Minister said that this principle is a big inspiration for all of us in today's situation. (ANI)

