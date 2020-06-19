Catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam receive good spell of rains

The catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have received 152 mm rainfall so far this month, which has added 2.25 TMC water in the reservoir, an official said on Friday. The areas near the dam received a good spell of rains in the first 15 days of this month, the official said.

"The catchment areas of the dam received 152 mm rainfall in the first fortnight of June, adding 2.25 TMC water in the reservoir," said executive engineer Rajendra Kale of the irrigation department. The total water storage in Jayakwadi is 54.6 TMC, of which 28.60 is live storage. The storage was now at 37.33 per cent, he added.