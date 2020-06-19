Jharkhand COVID-19 cases near 2,000-mark

Jharkhand reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,961 on Friday, a government bulletin said. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 1,608 were migrant workers, it said.

A total of 137 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total recoveries to 1,335. The state now has 615 active COVID-19 cases.

So far 11 people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The deaths were reported from Ranchi (4), Bokaro (2), Giridih (1), Gumla (1), Hazaribag (1), Koderma (1) and Simdega (1), it said.