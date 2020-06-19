Rajasthan: Three new COVID-19 deaths; total tally of cases rise to 14,156

Rajasthan registered three COVID-19 fatalities and 299 new instances of the viral infection on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 333 and total tally of cases to 14,156

The deaths were reported from Ajmer, Jaipur and Karauli. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 55 were reported from Bharatpur. Jodhpur registered 38 cases and Jaipur 33 cases. Bikaner reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Pali 24, Nagaur 16, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara 14 each, Churu 13, Barmer 12, Ganganagar eight, Dholpur and Tonk six, Ajmer four, Hanumangarh three, Jhalawar and Rajsamand two each, and Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Sawaimadhopur, Dungarpur and Jalore 1 each. Three persons from other states were also tested COVID-19 positive, according to an official report. A total of 10,997 patients have recovered and 10,739 discharged. There are now 2,826 active cases in the state, it stated.