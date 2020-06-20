Left Menu
SC issues circular for hearing urgent matters during rescheduled summer vacation

The Supreme Court has issued circular for hearing matters of urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation through video conferencing/tele conferencing mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 01:24 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has issued circular for hearing matters of urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation through video conferencing/tele conferencing mode. "During the first week of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e., from June 22 to June 26, two Division Benches, one Court of Judges-in-Chamber and one Registrar Court will conduct hearings through Video Conferencing /tele conferencing mode," read the SC circular.

As per the circular, during the second week of rescheduled summer vacation, from June 29 to July 3, two Benches in the whole week - one on June 30 and second on July 3 - will conduct hearings through video conferencing/tele conferencing mode. The existing 'Standard Operating Procedure' for Advocates and party-in-person uploaded on the website on June 14 will continue to operate and be followed for listing and hearing of matters before Judge-in-Chamber and Registrar Court, the circular added.

further, the matters mentioned online, for listing before Vacation Courts, on the ground of urgency will be placed before the competent authority and only after the approval thereof, the matter may be processed for listed before the Court as per direction/roster and also subject to availability of Bench. However, the matter of extreme urgency shall be dealt with by the Vacation Officer/Registrar as per prevailing practice/guidelines, the SC circular said.

The Filing Counter will be closed for two weeks and filing of documents will be allowed through e-filing. However, in case of extreme exigency, the Registry may open the Filing Counter. (ANI)

