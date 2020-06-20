Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry govt to engage yoga volunteers in fitness centres, gymnasiums

It was also decided in the meeting that AYUSH coaches will also be appointed in every district under the outsourcing policy to monitor the working of these yoga volunteers till their regular recruitment. The educational qualification for AYUSH coaches will be the same as prescribed for a yoga coach by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:55 IST
Hry govt to engage yoga volunteers in fitness centres, gymnasiums

The Haryana government has decided to engage yoga volunteers in fitness centres and gymnasiums being opened in rural areas of the state. These yoga volunteers will be appointed by the zila parishads and preference will be given to the youth of the same village or of nearby villages.

This decision, aimed to make yoga an integral part of everyone's life, was taken in a review meeting of Haryana Yoga Parishad held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Chairman of Haryana Yoga Parishad Jaideep Arya gave a presentation on the yoga activities being run in the state and informed other officials about the process of appointing yoga volunteers, an official statement said.

The age limit for these yoga volunteers will be between 18 and 35 years. Candidates must have passed class 12 examination from the Haryana School Education Board or CBSE. "In addition, they must possess a certification of Level-1 or its equivalent course in yoga from one of the 16 nationally recognised institutes or a one-year diploma from any university,” the statement said.

These yoga volunteers will also be offered a three-month certification course in naturopathy or physiotherapy from Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal under the Haryana Skill Development Mission. These certificates will be provided so that after teaching two hours of yoga during morning and evening shifts, they can be employed as AYUSH assistants in the Health and Wellness Centre being maintained by the Department of AYUSH.

"In this way, they will work for eight hours a day and initially they will be given an honorarium of minimum Rs 11,000,” it said. It was also decided in the meeting that AYUSH coaches will also be appointed in every district under the outsourcing policy to monitor the working of these yoga volunteers till their regular recruitment.

The educational qualification for AYUSH coaches will be the same as prescribed for a yoga coach by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. The chief minister directed the officers to speed up the construction work of yoga centres and gymnasiums being constructed in rural areas.

Khattar was apprised that the construction of 1,000 such gymnasiums is going on in the first phase, out of which 599 have been completed and about 150 are in the final phase of completion..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

LG's apprehensions resolved in SDMA meeting, home-isolation for COVID-19 patients to continue in Delhi

After State Disaster Management Authority SDMA meeting on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Lieutenant General Anil Baijals apprehensions regarding home-isolation for COVID-19 patients have been resolved, and th...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenges along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh...

AP reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Amaravati, June 20 PTI Coronavirus cases went past the 8,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as 491 were added anew, taking the total to 8,452, even as the death toll rose to 101 with five fresh casualties. The latest Covid-19 bulletin s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020