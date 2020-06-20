Will discuss Tahawwur Rana's extradition with Centre: Deshmukh
Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley had told investigators that he had acted as an agent of Rana during the 26/11 attacks, Deshmukh said. "We will discuss Rana's extradition process with senior police officials in Maharashtra and at the Central- level," he said.
When asked about the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Deshmukh said statements of some people have been recorded and more will be recorded later. "Inquiry is being conducted as per law," he said.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra here on June 14. Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days back.
A special court here had issued an arrest warrant against Rana on August 28, 2018.
