Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new COVID-19 positive cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the State stand at 101 after 5 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"There are 4,240 active cases in the State. A total of 138 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,111," the bulletin reads. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

For months, Charles Booker languished in the shadows, talking about racial and economic justice in a long shot bid to take on Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the US Senate. Then came a national eruption over the deaths of Black Am...

Congo president's chief of staff guilty in corruption trial

A court in Congo on Saturday sentenced the presidents chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, to 20 years of forced labor after he was found guilty of corruption and embezzlement of more than USD 50 million. His lawyers said they would appeal. Kamer...

Rajasthan govt caps COVID-19 screening test at Rs 2,200 per person

The Rajasthan government has set a price cap on coronavirus screening tests in private hospitals and laboratories in the state at Rs 2,200, an order issued on Saturday stated. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the state gove...

To earn moderate profit this fiscal, says PNB chief

Punjab National Bank PNB will earn moderate profit in the current fiscal, aided by treasury income and core banking activities, its managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on Saturday said. For the fourth quarter ended March, the countrys se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020