7-kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border

About seven kg of heroin having a market value of Rs 35 crore was seized by the BSF and police in a joint operation in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an officer said on Saturday. Four people -- Rajinder Singh, Gurmit Singh, Rukmandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh -- were nabbed on Friday and Rs 2.60 lakh cash was recovered from their possession, police said.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to having links with Pakistan-based smugglers and having received the drug consignment from them, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh. A joint operation was carried out with the help of the 136 battalion of the BSF near the Bare Ke border outpost along the Indo-Pakistan border, the SSP said.

A total of 6.92 kg of heroin was recovered from the fields along the barbed-wire fencing. PTI CORR CHS HMB.