Cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 08:10 IST
The operation has been launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)