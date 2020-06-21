Left Menu
Yoga practitioners have less chances of getting COVID-19: Naik

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who participated in a function held in his constituency Sankhalim in North Goa district, said yoga helps a person perceive things around him in a positive way.

Yoga practitioners have less chances of getting infected by coronavirus, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. Talking to PTI on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Naik also said the propagation of yoga across the country and the world during the Narendra Modi-led regime has helped in the fight against COVID-19.

"I am sure that propagation of yoga across the country and the world during the Modi-led government's tenure has helped in a big way to fight back COVID-19. Those who are practicing yoga have less chances of getting infected with COVID-19, the minister claimed. The BJP leader, who performed yoga at his home at Ribandar village near Panaji in North Goa district, said yoga boosts immunity and strengthens the respiratory system, which helps build resistance against diseases like COVID-19.

Naik said the International Yoga Day function, which was scheduled to be held in Leh on Sunday, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made social distancing a necessity. People were advised to practice yoga while staying at home, the Lok Sabha member from North Goa said.

"We got a tremendous response. People participated by practicing yoga at home. We recommended that there should not be more than 20 people if they are performing yoga in a public place, he said. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who participated in a function held in his constituency Sankhalim in North Goa district, said yoga helps a person perceive things around him in a positive way.

"Yoga cannot control what goes on outside. But it can control what goes on inside, transforming how a person perceives things around him in a positive way. Lets adopt a healthy way of living, Sawant tweeted. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said yoga has been known for enhancing mental and physical health.

"This years focus is to practice yoga at home to inculcate healthier habits. This #InternationalYogaDay take a pledge to take out at least an hour for yoga every day," he tweeted..

