Yoga boosts immunity required for fighting COVID-19: Sushil Kumar Modi

Yoga helps to enhance the immunity of an individual which is required to fight against COVID-19, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on the International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:56 IST
Yoga helps to enhance the immunity of an individual which is required to fight against COVID-19, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on the International Day of Yoga on Sunday. Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the deputy chief minister tweeted his pictures and videos doing yoga 'asanas' on the rooftop of his Rajendra Nagar residence here.

With this years theme being Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family, people performed yoga at their respective homes due to coronavirus pandemic. Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav and states Agriculture minister Prem Kumar took part in yoga 'asanas' in their homes in the state capital.

The agriculture minister said that yoga is a way to attain better mental health. "The importance of yoga has grown further during the COVID-19 pandemic as it helps to improve the immune system," he said.

Around a dozen BJP leaders and workers led by its Bihar unit general secretary (organisation) Nagendra Nath Tripathi performed yoga at the partys state headquarters here. "Around 12-15 party leaders and staff performed yoga at the conference hall of the party office in the morning. We did various 'asanas' by maintaining social distancing norms," said party spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh.

Even incurable diseases can be treated by doing yoga on a regular basis, Singh said. Besides enhancing mental and physical health of a person, yoga helps in boosting the immunity of an individual which helps build resistance against diseases, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School of Yoga at Munger, famous for its lessons on yoga, is closed this year due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the school has published a programme for the International Day of Yoga outlining the 'asanas' and the routine to be followed through the entire day, which can be accessed at https://www.biharyoga.net "We hope that through these teachings people will be inspired to adopt yoga as a lifestyle and be benefitted," Coordinator, International Day of Yoga, Bihar School of Yoga, said.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea..

