C'garh's COVID-19 count now 2,273 as 139 test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,273 with 139 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, a health official said. Of the new cases, 39 were reported from Korba, 21 from Janjgir-Champa, 17 each from Raipur and Balodabazar, 16 from Jashpur, 14 from Rajnandgaon, four from Gariaband, three from Durg, two each from Raigarh, Bemetara and Kanker and one each from Surguja and Balrampur, he said.

A total of 53 patients were discharged after recovery in the day, he said. "The number of active cases in the state is 841, as 1,421 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died so far," he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,273, new cases 139, deaths 11, discharged 1,421, active cases 841, people tested so far 1,26,246.