Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army given full freedom to deal with China: MoS Kishan Reddy

Speaking after meeting family members of slain Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who along with 19 other soldiers were killed in the recent fierce clash in Galwan Valley, he also said a deep anti-China sentiment was on the rise in the country and there was a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products tothe extent possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already held an all-party meeting on the issue and efforts were on to find a solution to the issue, he told reporters after the visit to the house of Col. Santosh Babu in Suryapet district where he consoled the bereaved family members.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:46 IST
Army given full freedom to deal with China: MoS Kishan Reddy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Army has been given "full freedom" in dealing with China and protecting India's territory and its men in the backdrop of the border faceoff in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home GKishanReddy said on Sunday. Speaking after meeting family members of slain Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who along with 19 other soldiers were killed in the recent fierce clash in Galwan Valley, he also said a deep anti-China sentiment was on the rise in the country and there was a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products to the extent possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already held an all-party meeting on the issue and efforts were on to find a solution to the issue, he told reporters after the visit to the house of Col. Santosh Babu in Suryapet district where he consoled the bereaved family members. "Taking into consideration the local situation, the government has given full freedom to the Indian Army on how to deal with China while protecting the Indian territory and the lives of the army personnel," he told reporters.

"There is a deep anti-China sentiment on the rise in the country. The Public is expressing anti-China opinion all over the country by holding protests and also paying homage to the martyrs. There is a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products to the extent possible. Public in the country wants that," the Minister said. The government and the Indian Army will support the families of the martyrs and the purpose of him meeting Col Santosh's relatives was to convey the message, he said.

Indian and Chinese armies have been on a six-week-long standoff in the eastern Ladakh and a violent clash left 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in Galwan Valley on June 15.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...

Strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures, ramp up tests: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures and ramp up coronavirus tests in the state. Efforts should be made to achieve the COVID-19 testing target of 20,000 per day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020