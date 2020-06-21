Left Menu
Development News Edition

13-year-old girl kidnapped, gangraped; 3 minors among 6 held

According to the SP, the accused girl took the victim on her two-wheeler to a hotel in the city, where Rohit Khatik (23), Ajay Khatik (20), Vishal Goswami raped her. Two other accused- Aman Khatik (18) and Netash Tiwari (19)- also raped her later and took her to Rajasthan, Desavatu said.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:55 IST
13-year-old girl kidnapped, gangraped; 3 minors among 6 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh before being kidnapped to Rajasthan, a police official said on Sunday. The girl has been rescued from Jaipur and six persons, including her female friend and two other minors, have been arrested in connection with the crime, the official said.

The victim's father, who hails from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 16, saying that his daughter who lived with her aunt in Dewas and went to a school, had gone missing, police said. "Police have arrested six persons, including a minor girl, and efforts are on to nab three other accused involved in the kidnapping and gangrape case," District Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnaveni Desavatu said.

"The accused girl helped others involved in the crime to kidnap the victim from Dewas railway station on June 15," she added. According to the SP, the accused girl took the victim on her two-wheeler to a hotel in the city, where Rohit Khatik (23), Ajay Khatik (20), Vishal Goswami raped her.

Two other accused- Aman Khatik (18) and Netash Tiwari (19)- also raped her later and took her to Rajasthan, Desavatu said. The crime branch of Jaipur police later tracked down the victim and two accused there, she added.

"Aman, Netash and three minors- the accused girl- and two staffers of the hotel, have been arrested along with the manager of the hotel, Lokesh Lal (35), for their involvement in the crime," she said. Three other accused Rohit, Ajay and Vishal are absconding, she said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One deat...

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020