Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

During investigation, it was learnt that Rajesh was a security guard for the building for a year and was hired by the couple as their guard on June 5 with the help of a domestic help, who was not found involved in the crime, police said After the identity of the accused persons was established, a police team was sent to the Indo-Nepal border to catch the culprits, the DCP said. Footage from CCTV cameras in surrounding areas was checked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 00:50 IST
Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, police said on Sunday. Baldev Raj Chawla and his wife Kanta Chawla lived in the upper ground floor of a building in the area, they said. Police said they lost their children a few years ago, and for their security had hired a personal guard recently through a domestic help. Their personal guard Rajesh (18) and his associates Gyanender (22), Om (18) and Pramod (26) have been arrested in connection with the case, they said, adding that they were apprehended from Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

Pramod is a resident of Nepal’s Dhangarhi district and the rest of Bajang district of the Himalayan nation. Police were informed about the robbery around 9 pm on Saturday.

Rajesh along with Gyanender and Om barged into the house wearing masks, while Pramod waited outside to help them escape, police said. They tied Baldev’s hands and legs, but Kanta resisted. They stabbed the woman in her neck and she fell on a sofa unconscious, a senior police officer said.

The men went to the bedroom and took away cash and jewellery kept in cupboards, he said. Baldev managed to go outside the house and alert neighbours, who informed the residents welfare association (RWA), the officer said. When a police team reached the house, it found a man sitting in a room and the woman lying on a bed with stab injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devender Arya said. Baldev and Kanta were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the woman was stabbed as she resisted robbery.

In CCTV camera footage, it was seen that the accused entered the house around 8:25 pm and left at 8:47 pm, police said. During investigation, it was learnt that Rajesh was a security guard for the building for a year and was hired by the couple as their guard on June 5 with the help of a domestic help, who was not found involved in the crime, police said After the identity of the accused persons was established, a police team was sent to the Indo-Nepal border to catch the culprits, the DCP said.

Footage from CCTV cameras in surrounding areas was checked. Footage showed three of the accused leaving in a taxi from AIIMS, Arya said. The taxi was traced as most people going to Nepal used a particular service. The taxi was hired by Rajesh and his associates two to three days ago, he said.

They had paid the taxi driver Rs 12,000 from the robbed amount. The driver was not aware about the crime. Police traced the taxi to Lakhimpur Kheri near the Indo-Nepal border, the DCP said. Two teams were dispatched and the local police in Lakhimpur Kheri were infomed, the DCP said, adding they were eventually caught.

Those involved in the crime used to work as guards and domestic helps in Delhi-NCR. Rajesh and Gyanendra had planned to rob the couple four to five days back, he said. Gyanendra was armed with a knife and had screwdriver when he attacked the couple, Arya said, adding that a case has been registered. Police claimed to have recovered Rs 55,000, jewellery and the knife used in commission of crime.

Jitendra Kumar, who works as a guard at the building where the Chawlas lived, said this is for the first time that such an incident has taken place. Kumar said when he received information he rushed to the house and saw the woman lying injured on the floor.

RWA president V K Malhotra, who lives in the adjacent building of the Chawlas, said the couple was registered with Delhi Police''s Senior Citizen Scheme. "We have a security guard here 24 hours, one in the morning while another in night hours. The couple had also hired a separate guard recently," he said.

The couple's personal guard was not verified by police, he said..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 400 after protest over coronavirus restrictions

Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after demonstrators refused to leave a protest against the Dutch governments social-distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Several thousand pro...

Germany struggles to impose local coronavirus restrictions

Authorities in Germanys Goettingen and North Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local coronavirus infections and trouble getting people to adhere to isolation rules.Health autho...

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagion

Germanys coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.The rise brings wi...

Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Vikin.gg posted a 2-1 victory over OG on Sunday to pull into a tie atop the Group A standings in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg dispatched OG after sandwiching wins in 33 minutes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020