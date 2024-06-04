NDA Faces Setback in Uttar Pradesh as INDIA Bloc Seizes Momentum
The NDA led by BJP experienced a major setback in Uttar Pradesh, securing only 36 seats against the INDIA bloc's 43. This shift marks a significant change from the 2019 elections where BJP had a dominating presence. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest single party, significantly influencing the overall tally.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 62 seats out of 80 in the populous state, showcasing a stark difference this time. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, leading the INDIA bloc in UP, became the single largest party, taking 37 seats. The BJP only managed to win 33.
Despite a vigorous campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party faced losses. The NDA's losses also included key regions like Amethi, where Congress ousted Union minister Smriti Irani. Key BJP figures like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath had spent significant time campaigning, emphasizing the magnitude of this political shift.
