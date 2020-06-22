Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI busts wildlife smuggling syndicate, seizes 22 exotic birds including the stunning Hyacinth Macaw

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a major wildlife smuggling syndicate and seized 22 exotic birds, including the Hyacinth Macaw, illegally brought into the country from Bangladesh, the DRI said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:05 IST
DRI busts wildlife smuggling syndicate, seizes 22 exotic birds including the stunning Hyacinth Macaw

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a major wildlife smuggling syndicate and seized 22 exotic birds, including the Hyacinth Macaw, illegally brought into the country from Bangladesh, the DRI said on Monday. Other birds seized at the Kolkata airport were Pesquet's Parrot, Severe Macaw and Hahn's Macaw, the DRI said in a statement. The cobalt-coloured Hyacinth Macaw is possibly the most stunning of the macaw family, with a ring of bright yellow around its eye and at the base and the corners of its beak, and it is also the largest of all parrots.

These birds are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) with Hyacinth Macaw being accorded the highest protection. This makes them more vulnerable to smugglers and DRI says the increasing trend of smuggling of endangered fauna from the world over into India is apparently "driven by the human greed to have such wild life as exotic pets" in farmhouses.

Illegal wildlife trade ranks as the fourth-largest transnational organised crime, after narcotics, counterfeit goods and human trafficking. West Bengal and Northeast India have become particularly exposed to this type of wildlife smuggling due to the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar along with proximity to Thailand, the agency said. "There is consequently an urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has clear environmental and therefore social and economic impact as well. The possibility of spread of zoonotic diseases on account of smuggling in such exotic species of fauna is increasingly becoming not just a concern for India, but a global concern, in the backdrop of COVID-19," the DRI said.

"Apart from the risk of an ecological disaster that this kind of smuggling entails, increasingly, these can also pose significant health hazards as they are potential harbingers of zoonotic diseases,” it added. The birds, smuggled in through Bongaon area on the Indo-Bangla border and being taken to Bangalore, have been handed over to the Alipore Zoological Garden.

The DRI said two Kolkata residents, both under 30 years of age and well-educated, have been arrested in connection with the case. They were aware that these highly endangered birds have been smuggled from the Indo-Bangladesh border, the DRI said. The two face a sentence of up to seven years of imprisonment, it said.

“DRI has been over the past few years, frequently conducting wild life enforcement operations leading to successful interceptions and seizures of such exotic wild life. Amongst the birds seized in these operations, it does appear that Macaws are an unfortunate favourite of the smuggling syndicates,” it added. PTI AKV AKV ABH ABH.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The New Zealand and Australian dollars surged ahead on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors risk appetite. The World ...

Sterling edges higher on weaker dollar, Brexit hopes

Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from a three-week low during Asian trading, helped by a weaker dollar, hopes of a Brexit trade deal and expectations of better economic data.Gains against the euro, however, were slashed after British ind...

As Lebanon sinks into crisis, fear of crime grows

Vincent al-Boustanis local council, in a small town north of Lebanons capital, runs a tight ship staff and volunteers conduct 247 patrols, cameras monitor the streets, and motorcycles are banned after 9 pm.Boustani believes this is the best...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020