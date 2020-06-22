Left Menu
TN honour killing verdict: Victim's wife says she won't rest till parents are punished

Terming as 'injustice' the acquittal of her father and death row convict in the sensational honour killing case in Tamil Nadu, the wife of the Dalit victim on Monday said the government should go on appeal and she would not rest till her parents are punished.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:30 IST
TN honour killing verdict: Victim's wife says she won't rest till parents are punished

Terming as 'injustice' the acquittal of her father and death row convict in the sensational honour killing case in Tamil Nadu, the wife of the Dalit victim on Monday said the government should go on appeal and she would not rest till her parents are punished. "Verdict is injustice and not justice to the killing of Shankar. It is shocking and disappointing," C Kousalya, wife of the man who was killed in broad daylight in Udumalpet in neighbouring Tirupur district four years ago, said.

The Madras High Court had earlier in the day acquitted Chinnasamy, the prime accused in the sensational honour killing, and set aside the death sentence awarded by the trial court in December 2017 apart from modifying the death sentence to five others to life term. Reacting to the verdict, she told reporters at Coonoor, about 20 kms from here, that the State government should have taken a more serious approach to this case.

"There was a lot of difference in the approach with me when the case was going on in Tirupur Court and High Court," she alleged. "However, I have not lost confidence in the Judiciary and my legal battle will continue," Kousalya said and expressed hope that the State government will move to Supreme Court and she would not hesitate to join the legal battle.

She also wondered why the verdict was given in an urgent manner. Asserting that she wanted her parents punished, Kousalya said she would fight till Shankar got justice.

"If my parents are not guilty in the murder, then Shankar would have been alive today," Kousalya, working in a defence establishment, said.PTI COR NVM SS PTI PTI.

