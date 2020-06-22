MNS workers protest against China, call for boycott of Chinese products
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Monday staged a protest against China over the Galwan valley stand-off in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the service of the nation.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:42 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Monday staged a protest against China over the Galwan valley stand-off in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the service of the nation. The protest took place in the Ghatkopar area.
As per the visuals, the protesters hold posters urging others to boycott Chinese products. They also trampled over the posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping to show their protest. Twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.
Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)
