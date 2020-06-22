Left Menu
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra symbolises people's faith: BJP

After the Supreme Court indicated its nod to the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the BJP welcomed the development and said the annual exercise is a symbol of people's faith. "I welcome the momentous decision of the Supreme Court to allow the Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri without the congregation of devotees," the BJP leader from Odisha said.

Updated: 22-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:10 IST
After the Supreme Court indicated its nod to the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the BJP welcomed the development and said the annual exercise is a symbol of people's faith.    "This is a symbol of our faith. Best wishes to all devotees. I request everybody to follow health regulations. Jai Jagannath," BJP president J P Nadda said in his tweets while welcoming the SC's order.    Four days after staying the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated it would allow the event, which is scheduled to start tomorrow, saying the court cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the Odisha government, the Centre and the temple management to deal with that issue. Nadda praised Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his efforts paved the way for the resumption of the Yatra.    Due to the importance of the matter, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court heard the matter and took the decision, he noted.    The bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by the Odisha government that it will coordinate with the temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs to people from around the world, and ensure compliance with health guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the event is not just a festival but it is an "inseparable emotion' for Odias, as Lord Jagannath evokes unwavering love, devotion and reverence. "I welcome the momentous decision of the Supreme Court to allow the Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri without the congregation of devotees," the BJP leader from Odisha said.  Praising the Union government for its initiative, he said when it comes to matters of faith, traditions and sentiments of crores of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always led from the front to uphold them.

