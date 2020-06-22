Left Menu
Odisha CM thanks SC, says Govt fully prepared to conduct Rath Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra and said that the State Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Yatra.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:20 IST
Odisha CM thanks SC, says Govt fully prepared to conduct Rath Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra and said that the State Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Yatra. "I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra. I also thank the Central Government for their cooperation. Odisha Govt and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra," he said.

CM Patnaik said that ministers will be in Puri for smooth Rath Yatra. "Holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging. Three ministers will be in Puri for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. We have to be extremely careful during Rath Yatra till Niladri Bije (religious leaders carrying the idol of the Jagannath Temple deity on a procession around the temple). I hope all participants who are part of the yatra obey the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

"The world will be looking at us. We need to maintain discipline and social distancing and set an example for the world," he added. Meanwhile, the complete shutdown has been imposed in Puri district from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday, said Odisha DGP Abhay.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Rajnath leaves for Russia; to press for timely delivery of S-400 missile defence systems

In the midst of Indias escalating border row with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit during which he is likely to press for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and discu...

Rath Yatra: CM calls upon people to strike a balance between traditions, public health

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public hea...

1.56 lakh stranded J&K residents return home from outside UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated and brought back over 1.56 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, till date. As per official data received in this regard on Mond...

Priti Patel heads up UK's new Windrush review panel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday launched a new cross-government review panel to address issues faced by the countrys immigrant communities to mark the National Windrush Day, observed in honor of migrants brought to Britain to addres...
