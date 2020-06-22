Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath leaves for Russia; to press for timely delivery of S-400 missile defence systems

Singh is primarily visiting Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. However, it is learnt that the minister will also discuss with Russian leaders regional security scenario and bolstering of overall defence cooperation. It is the first visit abroad by a senior union minister in four months as foreign travels were restricted in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:26 IST
Rajnath leaves for Russia; to press for timely delivery of S-400 missile defence systems
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Image Credit: ANI

In the midst of India's escalating border row with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit during which he is likely to press for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and discuss ways to further expand bilateral military ties. Singh is primarily visiting Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. However, it is learnt that the minister will also discuss with Russian leaders regional security scenario and bolstering of overall defence cooperation.

It is the first visit abroad by a senior union minister in four months as foreign travels were restricted in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Singh travelled by an Indian Air Force aircraft, while strictly following all laid precautions against the coronavirus infection, officials said.

The last foreign trip abroad by a senior member of the union cabinet was by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she visited Riyadh from Feb 22-24 to attend a meeting of G-20 finance ministers. Days before Sitharaman's trip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Germany from February 18 to 19. The defence minister's visit to Russia comes in the midst of the escalating border standoff between India and China, particularly after the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Russia has been in touch with both India and China following their border row and officials did not rule out discussion on the matter during Singh's meetings in Moscow. "Leaving for Moscow on a three-day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow," Singh tweeted before leaving for Moscow.

Officials said Singh went ahead with the visit, notwithstanding the border row with China, due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia. They said the defence minister in his talks with top Russian military brass is expected to request for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile systems.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin recently told PTI that there could be some delays in implementation of military contracts including the S-400 one in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

Last year, India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems. Moscow was to begin the delivery of the system by second half of next year. The defence minister is also expected to request Moscow to cut delays in supply of spares of key Russian-origin platforms like tanks, fighter jets and helicopters.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition. However, it has been a long-standing grievance of armed forces that supply of critical spares and equipment from Russia takes a long time affecting maintenance of military systems procured from that country. A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade. The Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

"The visit of the defence minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the defence ministry said on Saturday. "The Indian participation in the victory day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice," it said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey dismisses Egyptian warning of Libya intervention

Egypts warning that it could intervene directly in neighboring Libya will not deter Turkey supporting its Libyan allies, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, amid tensions between regional rivals Cairo and Ankara. Turkey backs Libyas i...

Punjab Cabinet extends one-time settlement for PSIDC, PFC loanees till December

To give relief to businesses amid the COVID pandemic, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to extend the one-time settlement of their dues with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation PSIDC and Punjab Financial Corporation till ...

Telangana CM visits family of martyred Colonel; Pledges full support

Pledging his governments full support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, killed in the clash with Chinese troops, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited the bereaved members and handed over cheques for Rs five cr...

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh

Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 847, health department officials said. While one person had died of COVID-19, 136 others have been cured and su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020