Veteran journalist, former MP Vishwa Mohan Gupta passes away

He was 93 Gupta was associated with the Congress party during the 1980s and he was a Member of Parliament from April 1984 to 1990, representing the state of Delhi in the Rajya Sabha.Gupta was Chairman and Editor-in-chief of the Tej-Bandhu group of publications He was one of the founding members of the Press Club of India and the President of the All India Newspaper Editors Conference.

Former MP and veteran journalist Vishwa Bandhu Gupta died here on Sunday night, sources close to his family said. He was 93.

Gupta was associated with the Congress party during the 1980s and he was a Member of Parliament from April 1984 to 1990, representing the state of Delhi in the Rajya Sabha. Gupta was Chairman and Editor-in-chief of the Tej-Bandhu group of publications.

He was one of the founding members of the Press Club of India and the President of the All India Newspaper Editors Conference.

