Man wanted in over 25 cases held in Delhi's Shahdara

A 36-year-old man, wanted in more than 25 cases, including one registered under the MCOCA, was arrested after a gunfight with police near Geeta Colony flyover in Shahdara area, officials said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Rashid, a resident of Ram Colony, Khajuri Khas. He is wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) registered at Khajuri Khas police station, police said.

A police team was on patrolling duty late Monday night when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhbir received secret information that Rashid will go to Loni, Ghaziabad via Pusta road, near Geeta Colony flyover, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Kumar said when a police team reached Pusta road, near Geeta Colony flyover, they started checking of suspicious vehicles.

"When signalled to stop for vehicle checking, the accused opened fire at our staff. Our team also retaliated and during the exchange of fire, the accused suffered bullet injury on his right leg below the knee," the DCP said. The accused was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, he said.

A motorcycle, a country-made pistol with three live and nine used cartridges, and another 18 live cartridges were recovered from him, the official said, adding he is previously involved in more than 25 cases of snatching, robbery, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act, police said..