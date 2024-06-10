Sukhbir Badal's Resolve: Commitment Beyond Elections
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed that recent Lok Sabha poll results in Punjab won't affect his party's commitment to the community, focusing on farmers and the poor. Despite electoral setbacks, he emphasized the party's dedication to its principles and federal fiscal autonomy.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, affirmed on Monday that the recent Lok Sabha election results in Punjab will not deter his party from working for the community, especially farmers and the underprivileged.
Badal accepted the people's mandate, stating that the commitment to the cause of Punjab and its poorer sections remains undeterred by election outcomes. The Congress won seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, significantly impacting the ruling AAP, and the opposition BJP and SAD.
Despite a drop in vote share, Badal emphasized that the party's vision set by great Gurus remains the guiding principle. He also expressed willingness to support initiatives for strengthening the federal structure and fiscal autonomy for states.
