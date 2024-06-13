Shiromani Akali Dal Stands Firm with Sukhbir Singh Badal Amid Election Setback
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee reaffirmed its support for Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership despite facing a major defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The committee held an in-depth discussion on the party's performance and strategized for future elections while condemning divisive political rhetoric in India.
- Country:
- India
In the face of internal calls for leadership change, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee met on Thursday for a comprehensive review of their dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The committee voiced strong support for Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership.
According to SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, the detailed six-and-a-half-hour meeting involved a critical analysis of the party's reduced vote share and overall election outcome. Despite these challenges, the committee expressed confidence in Badal, lauding his decisive actions and sacrifices for the party.
The SAD also addressed concerns over communal polarization and divisive politics, notably criticizing actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut for her recent controversial remarks. Meanwhile, strategies for upcoming by-elections and counter-actions against hostile campaigns were discussed, solidifying the party's future course.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
South Africa's Political Future: Election Results Set Stage for Coalitions
Website Glitch Stalls South Africa's Election Results
South Africa Election Results Unveiled After Technical Glitch
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results