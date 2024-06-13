Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal Stands Firm with Sukhbir Singh Badal Amid Election Setback

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee reaffirmed its support for Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership despite facing a major defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The committee held an in-depth discussion on the party's performance and strategized for future elections while condemning divisive political rhetoric in India.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:44 IST
  • India

In the face of internal calls for leadership change, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee met on Thursday for a comprehensive review of their dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The committee voiced strong support for Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership.

According to SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, the detailed six-and-a-half-hour meeting involved a critical analysis of the party's reduced vote share and overall election outcome. Despite these challenges, the committee expressed confidence in Badal, lauding his decisive actions and sacrifices for the party.

The SAD also addressed concerns over communal polarization and divisive politics, notably criticizing actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut for her recent controversial remarks. Meanwhile, strategies for upcoming by-elections and counter-actions against hostile campaigns were discussed, solidifying the party's future course.

