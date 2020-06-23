Left Menu
CBI summons former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh in Rs 332 cr misappropriation case

The CBI has summoned Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in Rs 332 crore alleged misappropriation of development funds between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society, official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:45 IST
The CBI has summoned Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in Rs 332 crore alleged misappropriation of development funds between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society, official said. A CBI team has reached Imphal for questioning Singh and other accused, who will be quizzed at the agency office on Wednesday, they said. The CBI had taken over the case on November 20 last year on the request of the state’s BJP government. It is alleged that Singh conspired with others during his tenure as the chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS) from June 2009-July 2017, and misappropriated government funds worth approximately Rs 332 crore out of Rs 518 crore that was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work, according to the officials.

Along with Singh, the CBI has also named three former MDS chairmen -- D S Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh -- all retired IAS officers. Y Ningthem Singh, the former project director of the society and S Ranjit Singh, its administrative officer have also been named in the FIR.

Other accused will also be called for questioning soon. The CBI had registered the case on the Manipur government’s request, which was routed through the Centre. PTI ABS TIR TIR

