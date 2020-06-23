Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM virtually attends Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually attended Jagannath Rath Yatra from his office in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:04 IST
Odisha CM virtually attends Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually attended Jagannath Rath Yatra from his office in Bhubaneswar. He also released the special Ratha Jatra issue of Utkal Prasanga, a magazine of the state government.

The Chief Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of Rath Yatra and seeks God's blessings for COVID free World. "As the Rath Yatra Festival begins, greetings and best wishes to the fellow citizens, I hope the world gets free from deadly Coronavirus, my Lord Jagannath guide us on the path of Peace, Prosperity and Unity," Patnaik tweeted.

On the occasion of the holy rath yatra, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also prays to the Lord for victory in the battle of the human race against Karona. The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Tuesday in Puri without devotees, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a curfew in Puri.

The city had started preparations since Monday night after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order and allowed the festival to be held but with restrictions. The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away.

The event began today with the priests gathered at the Jagannath temple to carry the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to the chariots. The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed the annual Yatra to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19. The court had earlier put a stay on the Yatra.

Following the apex court's order, sanitisation was conducted at the temple and the grand road where the yatra takes place. The authorities are broadcasting the Rath Yatra as no devotee is permitted to attend the same and not more than 500 people were allowed to pull chariots and social distancing has to be maintained. To contain the spread of COVID-19, the state has imposed restriction of movement starting from Monday 9 pm to Wednesday 2 pm.

While Odisha is celebrating the Rath Yatra festival, the celebration was restricted to the temple premises in Gujarat and Kolkata as per the Supreme Court's orders. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary at the Civil Hospital hereThe chief minister garlanded Mookerjees photograph a...

Larsen & Toubro shares jump nearly 7 pc on winning large contracts

Shares of Larsen Toubro on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said it has secured large contracts for its various businesses. On the BSE, the stock rose 6.68 per cent to close at Rs 967.85. During the day, it surged 6.93 pe...

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial to be vaccinated

The first participants in South Africas first clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19 will be vaccinated this week.The first clinical trial in South Africa and on the continent for a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday during a ...

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020