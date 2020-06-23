Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:47 IST
China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land. Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, he said there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.

"The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the prime minister. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," he said. Gandhi suggested that India should build a good relationship with the United States and other countries and must also maintain its ties with its old friends.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. The prime minister has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. "The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land," he said, adding that everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain. Later in a tweet, he asked why is the prime minister is backing China after it took away our land. He quoted a report saying India has demanded PLA's withdrawal from Pangong Tso area during top-level military talks.

"China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it's not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China's claim. Why is PM backing China and India and our army," he asked. Earlier in the day, Gandhi asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory.

"We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off. Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation". Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on signs of economic recovery, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Streets three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. White House advi...

Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death. The deceased boy was identified as Ankush, a resident...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure false information reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. ...

Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020