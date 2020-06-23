Left Menu
Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana: Panchayati Raj Dept to be nodal authority in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying it will give a boost to development in rural areas. The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to cities, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made the Panchayati Raj Department as the nodal authority for the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana, a senior official said on Tuesday

Speaking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi gave this information here on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying it will give a boost to development in rural areas. Launching the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', Modi had said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauded them for it. The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to cities, he added.

