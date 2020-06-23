Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Baijal appoints new Principal Secy (Home) as nodal officer for COVID-19 management in Delhi govt

The move assumes significance as Bhalla's appointment comes at a time when the Centre is overseeing measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the city which has been witnessing an alarming spike in cases. He was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Delhi government on June 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:23 IST
LG Baijal appoints new Principal Secy (Home) as nodal officer for COVID-19 management in Delhi govt

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has designated senior IAS officer Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as Principal Secretary (Home) who will also work as a nodal officer for "overall management of COVID-19" in the Delhi government, an official order said. The move assumes significance as Bhalla's appointment comes at a time when the Centre is overseeing measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the city which has been witnessing an alarming spike in cases.

He was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Delhi government on June 17. The 1990-batch IAS officer will have the responsibility of implementing decisions and orders issued by the Centre and the Delhi government to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

According to the LG's order issued on Monday, Bhalla would exercise "required supervision in all the matters related to the prevention and management of COVID-19" in the Delhi government. On Tuesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies

A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbais Bandra Kurla Complex BKC by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the worlds largest diam...

J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 bln

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected Johnson Johnsons bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products, but reduced damages by more than half to 2.12 billi...

54 more test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 2,356

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,356 after 54 more people tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. As many as 40 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery fro...

IOA president confident of sending 125 athletes to Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Tuesday said he is confident of sending 125 athletes to the next years Tokyo Olympics. On the occasion of International Olympic Day, sporting legends Leander Paes, Abhinav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020