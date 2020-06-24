Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tito Mboweni to virtually deliver budget speech to Parliament

The budget has been necessitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the government would spend R500 billion to support the economy’s resuscitation following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:50 IST
Tito Mboweni to virtually deliver budget speech to Parliament
In March, the Minister announced exceptional tax measures as part of the fiscal package. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni this afternoon when he delivers the Supplementary Budget Speech to Parliament.

The budget has been necessitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the government would spend R500 billion to support the economy's resuscitation following the outbreak of Coronavirus. Mboweni will virtually deliver the budget as the country continues to observe lockdown regulations aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The global pandemic has seen the government's revenue plummet, with economy activity halting during the initial phases of the lockdown. During this period, government expenditure was also redirected in an effort to limit crippling ramifications on the country's economy.

In March, the Minister announced exceptional tax measures as part of the fiscal package. These include a tax subsidy of up to R500 per month to employers for private-sector employees earning below R6 500 under the Employment Tax Incentive. This benefitted over four million workers.

In April, the central bank warned that the country's economy faced the bleak prospect of contracting by between 2% and 4%.

During this period, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) accelerated the payment of employment tax incentive reimbursements from twice a year to monthly to get cash into the hands of compliant employers as soon as possible.

Tax compliant businesses, with a turnover of R50 million or less, were allowed to delay 20% of their employees' tax liabilities over four months, while a portion of their provisional corporate income tax payments was without penalties or interest over six months. The intervention was expected to assist 75 000 small and medium-term enterprises.

Several relief funds for various sectors, amounting to billions of rands, were availed in an effort to soften the blow on every affected South African.

During this period, the government also diverted funds from other government programmes in an effort to tackle the pandemic, as the State had to purchase and avail personal protective equipment, quarantine sites, medical equipment and other essentials.

Meanwhile, National Treasury has revealed that it has received a $1 billion emergency assistance programme loan from the New Development Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NDB said the funding is aimed at supporting the government of South Africa in its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus and reduce human, social and economic losses caused by the outbreak.

"The programme will contribute to providing critical healthcare resources and strengthening the social safety net in South Africa. The positive impacts will include improving the resilience of the public health sector and health emergency response systems, and facilitating socio-economic recovery," said the NDB board of governors in the statement.

National Treasury said the two institutions are working on final technical and administrative requirements.

Final details on the loan will be published once all processes have been concluded.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch 16-week highs on bets of economic recovery

Stocks in the developing world touched a 16-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors remained positive about a return to growth with the re-opening of global economies even as COVID-19 cases increased.T...

NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9 pc to 6,098 MU

NLC Indias power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units MU, a rise of 9.18 per cent from the year-ago period. The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statem...

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020