UP: SHO, 2 constables suspended for demanding money

An SHO and two constables were suspended in UP's Balrampur after an alleged audio clip of theirs demanding money for "adding charges" in a case went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday. The suspended policemen were posted at the Balrampur's Gaura police station. In the audio clip, SHO Santosh Kumar and constables Ram Pragat and Nigam Singh were allegedly heard demanding money from one Ram Pravesh Pandey for "adding charges" against his opponents in a case "involving a fight", police said

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the action against the policemen was taken after the charges were prima facie found to be true. He said a detailed probe has been ordered into the matter.