Activist Rehana Fathima booked over video of her minor children painting on her semi-nude body

Controversial activist Rehana Fathima, who made a vain bid to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018, has been booked after she posed semi-nude in front of her minor children,allowing them to paint on her bare body and sharing the video on social media, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:35 IST
Activist Rehana Fathima booked over video of her minor children painting on her semi-nude body

Controversial activist Rehana Fathima, who made a vain bid to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018, has been booked after she posed semi-nude in front of her minor children,allowing them to paint on her bare body and sharing the video on social media, police said on Wednesday. Police in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district registered a case against her under the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader A V Arun Prakash on Tuesday, they said.

Fathima had posted the video titled "Body and Politics" on social media, which has gone viral. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday sought a report on the matter from Pathanamthitta district police chief within 10 days.

Case should be registered against the woman under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it said. After the Supreme Court allowed women in traditionally barred age group of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the hill shrine, but had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees. She was later arrested.

Following an internal inquiry, Fathima was sacked from employment by the BSNL in May this year for her intentional act of outraging the religious feelings of devotees through social media posts..

