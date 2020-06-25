Left Menu
UP Cong chief, about 150 workers held during stir over fuel prices

State Congress media convener Lalan Kumar Singh said they had started their protest from the party headquarters here and going towards the Vidhan Sabha when they were stopped State Congress chief Lallu told PTI over the phone that they were stopped near the GPO before being taken to the Eco Garden in Lucknow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and about 150 party activists were arrested while protesting against the hike in fuel prices in the state capital on Thursday. State Congress media convener Lalan Kumar Singh said they had started their protest from the party headquarters here and going towards the Vidhan Sabha when they were stopped

State Congress chief Lallu told PTI over the phone that they were stopped near the GPO before being taken to the Eco Garden in Lucknow. " We had started from the party headquarters drawing a tonga and were moving towards the Vidhan Sabha, when we were stopped near the GPO. We have been brought to the Eco Garden,” he said, adding that party workers are holding similar protests all over the state. "The entire world is facing an economic slowdown. Farmers, youth and poor people are witnessing problems. Prices of crude oil have come down but in India, for benefitting a handful of industrialists, the government is burning a hole in people’s pocket," Lallu alleged, demanding an immediate rollback in prices .

