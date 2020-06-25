BJP govt interested in picking people's pockets even amid crisis: Priyanka on fuel price hike

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:43 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP-led NDA government over the repeated fuel price hike, saying it has become clear that the Centre is only interested in picking pockets of the people even in times of crisis. Her attack came after diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre.

Petrol price, after a day's hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre. "By increasing the prices of petrol and diesel for the 19th consecutive day today, the BJP government has made it clear that it is more interested in picking pockets of the public even in the time of such a crisis," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The Congress has carried out a massive protest in Uttar Pradesh. People are not ready to tolerate this loot," the Congress general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh tweeted. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked on 18 occasions since June 7 and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre.

The Congress will hold mass protests across the country next Monday over the "unprecedented" rise in petrol and diesel prices. "On June 29, Congress workers, wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing norms, will sit on a two-hour dharna from 10 am to 12 noon at every district headquarter to protest against the unprecedented rise in the price of petrol and diesel and demand its rollback," All India Congress Committee General Secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, had said on Wednesday.

