Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Machhal sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector of Kupwara district on Thursday. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. A search operation is underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The encounter had started in Hardshiva area of Sopore earlier today.

Police and security forces are present at the site.