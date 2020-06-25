Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Machhal sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector of Kupwara district on Thursday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:48 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Machhal sector
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal sector of Kupwara district on Thursday. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. A search operation is underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The encounter had started in Hardshiva area of Sopore earlier today.

Police and security forces are present at the site.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the por...

Kazakh capital reports surge in pneumonia cases

Pneumonia cases in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have surged amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its healthcare chief said on Thursday as the country widened renewed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Pneumonia can be caused by ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...

FOREX-Dollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday as factors ranging from rising trade tensions to fears of a second wave of the coronavirus fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.The dollar index advanced 0.1 to 97.35 but remained below a 2020 hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020