Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polavaram works will not stop in monsoon: Andhra CM

The officials informed that the Owk tunnel 2 works are in progress and will be ready for inauguration by October, while 700 metres digging work is due at Veligonda tunnel-1 and will be completed on time and water can be released by October. The Nallamala sagar works are complete and got permission for rehabilitation and resettlement.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:11 IST
Polavaram works will not stop in monsoon: Andhra CM

The works at the ongoing mega Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh will continue as scheduled even during the monsoon season, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan said on Thursday. In a review meeting with senior officials, the CM discussed the progress of six major irrigation projects including Polavaram project.

"Polavaram works will continue as scheduled even during monsoon," an official statement quoted CM having said in the review meeting here. The state has set new target of December 2021 for completion of the Polavaram project which is now being implemented by infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).

In December, Union Water Resources Minister had informed Parliament that the completion of the Polavaram project will depend on how fast the state government settles the issue of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R). Experts are of the view that this one project where the cost of relocation and rehabilitation, Rs 33,000 crore, is higher than that of the main irrigation project.

The proposed Polavaram Irrigation project aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, generate 960 MW of power, and fulfil water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh. Though the project was under contemplation since 1941, works started in 2005.

The efforts to complete it gained momentum in 2015, following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. In the meeting, the irrigation department officials informed that the workforce for implementation of irrigation projects was at 3,000 in April.

It got reduced to 900 due to COVID-19. Now the workers are returning and there are about 2,000 labourers working in various projects.

Besides Polavaram, the CM discussed other projects -- Owk tunnel-2, Veligonda head regulator works on tunnel-1, Nellore and Sangam barrage works, Vamsadhara Nagavali interlinking and Vamsadhara Stage 2 of phase 2. The officials informed that the Owk tunnel 2 works are in progress and will be ready for inauguration by October, while 700 metres digging work is due at Veligonda tunnel-1 and will be completed on time and water can be released by October.

The Nallamala sagar works are complete and got permission for rehabilitation and resettlement. The 180 metre eastern tunnel works will be completed in the coming three months.

Similarly, the Teegaleru canal works are being completed along with tunnel works. Nellore and Sangam Barrage works are in full progress and will be completed by October.

That apart, the works on Vamsadhara Nagavali will be completed by December. The Phase 2 works on Vamsadhara are moving ahead and will fill 8 TMC water in the safe zone and by July next the works will be completed, they added.

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das were among those present at the meeting..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Shutdowns expected in some U.S. areas as coronavirus spikes -Kudlow

Spikes in novel U.S. coronavirus cases will likely trigger closures in some places but not a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, as a number of states recorded a record rise in infections.There w...

Hedge funds pocket $1.7 bln as Wirecard goes bust

Coatue Management and nine other hedge funds likely earned more than 1.5 billion euros 1.7 billion this week on bets against Wirecard after the German payments firm collapsed on Thursday.Wirecard shares crashed to 2.5 euros on Thursday from...

Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inspected the 750-bed COVID care centre set up at the International Cricket stadium in Dehradun. According to an official statement, COVID-19 patients kept at the facility will be...

Inter defender Škriniar banned for 3 matches, Conte for 1

Inter Milan defender Milan kriniar was suspended for three matches on Thursday following his red card in the match against Sassuolo. Inter coach Antonio Conte will also be suspended for Sundays match at Parma, where a victory will be crucia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020