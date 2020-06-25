Maharashtra Govt decides to re-open gyms, salons within a week: State Min Aslam Sheikh

Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, said state Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday. "The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week; guidelines will be issued for it. Maharashtra government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state," said Sheikh.

"I had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a week ago to allow salons and gyms to operate and I had suggested to formulate SOP for them. Today we discussed the issue and though there is no written order on it, this week these will be allowed to function, and an SOP will be issued for them," he added. With as many as 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country. Out of the total cases, 62,369 are active, 73,792 have been cured/discharged and 6,739 have died. (ANI)