Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tried to intrude but we responded: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that China tried to intrude into Indian territory but India "responded" to it."We liberated the country, ensured that a government was formed there and we came back. Our policy towards neighbouring states is just, cordial and cooperative," Gadkari said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:17 IST
China tried to intrude but we responded: Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that China tried to intrude into Indian territory but India "responded" to it. The BJP leader was addressing a virtual rally of party workers in Western Maharashtra from Nagpur through video link.

"We know that our borders are not safe. China, in a way tried to intrude on our border but we responded to it," he said, referring to the stand-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

"If anyone is coming to our borders and trying to encroach on our land, we will give them a befitting reply. We will empower and strengthen this country further so that no one can take steps against us," he said. "We (the NDA government) brought in several reforms in defence sector. We do not want to attack anyone but we should be equipped and ready to defend ourselves," Gadkari said.

"Since the days of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Indian government has always tried to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring countries," he said. "India is not expansionist," the Union minister added.

"India never tried to take a single (square) foot of land (even) from a small country like Bhutan. It was the Indian government that fought for and liberated Bangladesh but we did not grab their land," he said. "We liberated the country, ensured that a government was formed there and we came back.

Our policy towards neighbouring states is just, cordial and cooperative," Gadkari said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.The Russian move...

Kerala govt making illegal recruitment, promotions amid pandemic: Congress MLA

Congress sitting MLA and former MP, PT Thomas on Thursday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19 crisis. The Pin...

Partial disruption in 112, dial 1073 for emergency: Noida Police

The emergency 112 service of Uttar Pradesh Police will remain partially disrupted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district due to some employees testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. People have been advised to use the alternativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020