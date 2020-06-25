Left Menu
Assam: Eminent Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhary turns 100

"We and all the inmates of the ashram where she lives had hoped to celebrate her 100th birthday with several programmes but due to the prevailing situation, it was kept simple but she enjoyed the day," she said. A recipient of the Jamnalal Bajaj award, one among the many honours bestowed on her by the state government and several prominent organisations, Choudhary has been at the forefront of Gandhian institution Gram Sevika Vidyalaya and the Assam branch of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) since 1947.

Eminent social worker and Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhary, who dedicated her life to selfless service and building a society based on truth and non-violence, turned 100 on Thursday. A simple function was organized by the inmates of Sarania Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had once stayed in 1946.

A prayer meeting was held with no invitees allowed within the precincts due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gandhian's niece Chandana Choudhary Barua told PTI. "We and all the inmates of the ashram where she lives had hoped to celebrate her 100th birthday with several programs but due to the prevailing situation, it was kept simple but she enjoyed the day," she said.

A recipient of the Jamnalal Bajaj award, one among the many honors bestowed on her by the state government and several prominent organizations, Choudhary has been at the forefront of Gandhian institution Gram Sevika Vidyalaya and the Assam branch of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) since 1947. She was a close associate of Vinoba Bhave and had actively participated in the year-and-half-long 'Padayatra' undertaken by the renowned Gandhian in Assam during the last leg of his Bhoodan movement.

She was a part of his entourage and as his interpreter had conveyed his message to the people in Assamese. Choudhary was again entrusted by Vinoba Bhave to organize the 'Padayatra' in Assam which was a part of the nationwide program organized in response to a call given by the Gandhian in 1973.

She was asked by Vinoba Bhave to start a monthly magazine 'Asomiya Vishwa Nagari' in Devanagari script which she edited till a few years ago and the magazine is still published highlighting Gandhian ideals, thoughts, and spirituality. Choudhary was also at the forefront of the 'Ban Cow Slaughter Satyagraha' started by Vinoba Bhave in 1978.

She also served as a trustee of KGNMT at the national level and was involved with several other organizations.

